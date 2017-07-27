modernghana logo

COCOBOD’s Alhaji Iddris Hassan Reported Dead

Abubakari Seidu Ajarfor
1 hour ago | Obituaries

Information reaching ModernGhana's Abu Ajarfor indicates that Alhaji Hassan Iddris, who was the Chairman of the Supreme Consultative Council (SCC) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) during the Dr. Stephen Opuni-led administration has passed on.

The news, which came through text message announced the sudden death of Alhaji Iddris Hassan which occurred on Monday 24th July at the Tema Port shortly after admission.

"Am sorry to inform you that Alhaji Idris Hassan is dead. He died last Monday 24th July at the Port Clinic Tema" the message stated.

When contacted one gentleman, Mr. Dauda who revealed his identity as a son of the late Alhaji confirmed their father fell ill and was rushed to the Port hospital in Tema on Sunday but died the following day Monday 24th July.

He added that he was buried according to Muslim customs on Tuesday 25th July.

May his soul rest in Peace.

