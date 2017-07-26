TOP STORIES
EC row: Parliament meeting C'ssners ‘moot’, needless – Haruna Iddrisu
It is “unnecessary” and “moot” for the leadership of parliament to meet with the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) as an intervention into the ongoing fight between Chair Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.
The meeting was billed for Wednesday, 26 July 2017 after the EC boss’ scheduled appearance to brief the house about how much the election management body made from the controversial fees it charged journalists for accreditation ahead of the 2016 general elections.
Mr Iddrisu said he was satisfied with the answers provided by Mrs Osei on the accreditation card issue but added that the intended subsequent meeting between the leadership and the commissioners of the EC was unnecessary as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already forwarded a petition filed with his office by some staff on the commission for Mrs Osei’s removal, to the Chief Justice for further action.
“Mr Speaker, I note that this meeting was to be in two phases: the one that you are presiding over; and I see an indication of one with leadership… I find the meeting satisfactory but meeting with leadership is moot and not necessary. I submit so. The president has referred the matter to the Chief Justice and appropriately respecting the constitution, therefore, we have no business engaging her further until the matter is so judicially determined,” the Tamale South MP stated.
The petition against Mrs Osei borders on fraud and financial malfeasance.
She has counter-alleged corruption against his deputies insisting that she has done nothing wrong but being hounded because she is fighting internal graft.
She has also sued the lawyer representing the anonymous petitioners, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, for defamation.
The accusations and counter allegations have thrown the EC into a state of turmoil with critics saying it has lost its credibility to conduct elections in the future in its current state.
