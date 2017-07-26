TOP STORIES
Stemapet to establish degree awarding campus in hospitality
Accra, July 26, GNA - Stemapet, a cake and floral institute, is establishing a campus at Dodowa in the Greater Accra region to churn out degree students with specialty in hospitality and culinary.
'Looking at where we started from and the achievements chalked so far, we see the next 10 years as a prospective period for churning out degree students with specialty in hospitality and culinary, ' Mrs Juliet Kersi, Founder of Stemapet stressed.
She made this known in a speech read on her behalf when the school marked its 10th anniversary and held a graduation ceremony in Accra.
It was on the theme: 'A Decade in the Culinary Industry: The Stemapet Story.'
The ceremony saw 50 students graduate in sugar craft, Floral and Ballon DÃ©cor, Pastry Artistry, Cookery Art, and Fashion Design.
The students also exhibited their culinary craft works.
Mrs Kersi, said in a decade of establishing the vocational institution, it had passed out 368 students including foreigners.
She said the institute would expand its lecture period to include an evening session for workers and enhance its ICT training to aid students compete on international platforms.
She expressed gratitude to Mr Klint Yeboah, Regional Manager of Shoprite for supporting students with internship opportunities.
Christina Bassanyin and Lydia Ofosuaa Ntiamoah received awards for being outstanding students in the floral class.
Nahimatu Maku Pernarh and Martha Ankomah were awarded best students in pastry artistry.
The best sugar craft students of the year were Sarah Assan and Stella Quarcoo.
Loretta Ofosu Konadu received an award for being the best student in fashion and the best cookery student awards went to Philomena Olowu and Sandra Owusu.
Loretta Konadu, a graduate said being equipped with skills in culinary and knowledge in customer relations would make her entrepreneurial.
A number of culinary crafts were exhibited including a chef jacket cake, cyclical banana muffin, floral decors, wedding reception setting, and a duckling cake.
Stemapet is a private culinary training institute accredited under the Ghana Education Service and National Vocational Training Institute with the aim of training citizens to be responsible and entrepreneurial.
By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA
