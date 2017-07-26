modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NSS apologises for manhandling of graduates during registration process

MyJoyOnline
31 minutes ago | General News

National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued an apology over the manhandling of some graduates at its headquarters, after a video of the incident popped up on social media.

In a press release on Tuesday, July 25, the Acting Chief Executive of the NSS, Ussif Mustapha, said the incident was regrettable.

The NSS, he said, “wishes to apologise to all such national service personnel and the general public for the recorded incidents of congestion which led to the manhandling”.

Fresh graduates seeking to register for a year of national service were brutalised by soldiers amid a chaotic registration process.

The videos of the incident were posted on social media and they show a soldier with a stick chasing down a graduate and subsequently hitting him several times in a bid to maintain order.

The apology by the NSS also revealed there are plans streamline the registration process to ease the congestion.

The statement appealed to potential personnel “to remain calm and go through the registration process smoothly”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Finance Minister reschedules mid-year review presentation to July 31

8 hours ago

NSS apologizes to personnel for ‘military brutality’

8 hours ago

quot-img-1The devil doesn't fear our prayer alone, but our righteousness plug with prayer.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line