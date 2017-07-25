TOP STORIES
UCC Basic School Celebrates 30th Anniversary; calls for better parenting
The University of Cape Coast basic school has climaxed its week-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the School with a call for parents to be extra vigilant in the upbringing of their children in the face of the negative impacts of social media.
The school, known for its academic prowess in the Central Region has consistently been leading the BECE league table in the Cape Coast metropolis.
UJHS, as it is popularly called, has also won 14 presidential awards since the inception of the Presidential awards.
Climaxing the celebration with a speech and prize-giving event, the Dean of the School of Educational Development and Outreach at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Ernest Davis called on parents and teachers to be vigilant in the upbringing of their children in the wake of the ferociousness of social media and technology.
According to him, the negative use of technology is fast making the copying of foreign culture and values by the youth of today very easy.
“The challenges posed by technological advancements such as the use of smart phones which enable unprecedented access to websites, e-mail, text messages, movies and the social media in general and the role the home and the school could play in the process of socialization of children in the midst of technological advancement,” he averred.
Prof. Ernest Davis called for a change in the style of parenting and guidance in the Ghanaian society to reduce the incidence.
“There is indeed no doubt about the tremendous impact technology has on the socio-econo-cultural development of any society. However, molding today’s child has become more difficult than ever due to the fast changing world which is driven by technology.
"Negative use of technology is fast becoming our bane. This is contributing to the fast erosion of our rich cultural values such as respect for the elderly, interpersonal trust, patriotism, just to the mention a few,” he lamented.
Headmistress of the UCC basic school, Mrs. Kate Frimpong shared the glowing moment of the school in athletics and other sporting disciplines as well as quizzes and essay competitions the school takes part annually.
“The success we celebrate today is as a result of the hardwork and commitment of the staff of the school. In all the competitions we have taken part, we come up tops. We are living up to the motto of our school, ‘Excellence and Service,” she said excitedly.
The Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Attah II charged the students to be proud of their culture and eschew copying foreign cultures that have the propensity of destroying their morals.
“If you lose your culture, you have no identity and no life. If you copy a European, you can never become one. Learn your culture and cherish it. It makes you stand out,” he advised
The 30th anniversary cake was cut to crown the week-long activity after the celebration started with a float, quiz competitions, exhibitions, lectures and food bazaar. The old students of the school represented in their numbers and also gave back to the school that nurtured them.
