Teachers Told To Make Lessons Interesting To Pupils
Dr. (Mrs.) Sally Essuman, the Head of the Centre for Teacher Education and Action Research at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has urged teachers to use a mix of activities, skills and strategies to make lessons interesting and desirable to pupils and students.
In a speech as a guest speaker at the 3rd graduation ceremony of Liliput Academy, a private basic school at Mataheko, near Dansoman, in Accra, Dr. Essuman said the exigencies of the time called for teaching methods that would help pupils to become creative, critical thinkers and problem solvers, and to collaborate and cooperate well with others for the growth of society.
“…teachers are being asked to use active learning strategies in teaching children since they need to develop skills, including creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, collaborative and cooperative skills to engage society”, she said.
She reminded teachers of the need for them to use activities, such as role plays, small groups, games and simulations, field trips, demonstrations, brainstorming, debates and project works to make lessons stimulating to learners.
Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer of Ghana Education Service (GES), who chaired the function, implored parents and guardians to invest massively in their children’s education for better future, and added, “As parents, you would be treating yourself and your children badly and unfairly if you should be dodging PTA meetings, open days and graduation ceremonies like what we are having now. Let us intensify our collaboration and partnership with the school in order to give the kind of education that we want for our children.”
Madam Akua Afi Ampofo, the Headmistress of the school, assured that her school would continue to liaise with parents and stakeholders to make it a great centre of excellence.
The pupils thrilled the participants with poetry recitals, drama and choreography as awards and certificates were given to deserving pupils and staff.
