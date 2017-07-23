TOP STORIES
Jomoro District: Electorates Petition EC To Revoke Jomoro Assembly Member
A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Nuba in the Jomoro District of the Western Region had petitioned Electoral Commission to revoke Hon Kennedy Yankey as their Assemblyman for bringing the electoral area into dispute and public ridicule.
In a petition letter signed by the group leader, Mr Joshua Emuah Kofie and copied to the Western Regional Electoral Officer, Jomoro District Coordinating Director and the Chief of Nuba which dated, July 20, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the Assemblyman has disgraced the community for peddling lies.
"In accordance with section 9, sub 1 of the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936), we the undersigned electorates of the concerned electoral area write to recall our Assemblyman, Hon Francis Kennedy Yankey from the Jomoro District Assembly with immediate effect"
The above decision was arrived due to the following reasons enumerated below;
1. For unlawfully embezzling funds from the community's annual festival dubbed, 'Nuba Y3F3'
2. For misappropriating proceeds from the community water and sanitation leading to lack of maintenance and shortage of water for the parts three months
3. For refusing to meet the community to solicit our views before and after proceedings ever since he was elected to represent the electoral area at the District Assembly
4. For bringing the name of the electoral area into disrepute and public ridicule on matters concerning the confirmation of the President's DCE nominee. He made a misrepresentation on New Day FM's morning political show on Monday, 17th July, 2017 that he consulted the community and 85% of the electorates told him to vote 'NO' against the nominee while only 15% told him to vote 'YES' for him. This irresponsible comment he made which was published on the ghanaweb homepage has brought shame and disgrace to the electoral area since the said meeting was not held.
"Due to the reasons stated above, we the electorates see him (Hon Francis Kennedy Yankey) as a threat to the community's development and continuous stay as the Assembly member is not guaranteed by we the electorates and therefore no longer recognize him as our Assemblyman"
"We therefore by the petition call on the Electoral Commission and the Presiding Member for the Jomoro District Assembly to exercise the powers stated in the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936) section 9, sub-section (2) with immediate effect"
"Thank you very much for your cooperation".
