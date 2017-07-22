TOP STORIES
Re: You A Victim Of Neo-Goebbelism?
I am sure you laugh a lot when you listen to some of the weird analysis some of our intellectuals do on the Goebbelsian channels and radio stations- this was what I told a lecturer friend this morning. These days, one can't help but laugh out really loud when listening or watching programmes by some of the radio and TV stations.
Their programmes and and attitude of their host and presenters look and sound surrealistically bizzare. With their cheap and mischievously concocted reports,these stations strike you as being kingpins of hocus and pocus rather than professional media and media men.
I told my friend that many of our intellectuals have fallen victims to the ruling government's propaganda theories.Goebbels who was Hitler's Reich minister for propaganda, used all media of education and communication to further Nazi propagandistic aims, instilling in the German the concept of their leader as a veritable god and their destiny as the ruler of the world.
Many years after his death,politicians are still using his theories to condition the masses.Goebbels propounded certain principles and those principles are still being used effectively by our contemporary politicians and they play it intelligently making it difficult for their targets to notice it (them).
To Goebbels, propaganda must have access to intelligence concerning events, propaganda must be planned and executed by only one authority, it must explain propaganda directives to important officials and maintain their morale, propaganda must affect the enemy's policy and actions, goad the enemy into revealing vital information about himself,evoke the interest of an audience and must be transmitted through an attention seeking communication medium, propaganda may be facilitated by leaders with prestige, propaganda must be carefully timed, propaganda must label events and people with distinctive phrases or slogans, must prevent raising of hopes, propaganda must reinforce anxiety concerning the consequences of defeat. Let me end here.
After going over the points enumerated, ask yourself whether you fell a victim or still a victim of these principles adopted by the Npp in opposition, and in government.
In government and beset by complaints upon complaints the NPP government and its apparatchiks have decided to completely adopt the Geobbelsian propaganda theory verbatim in their media handling of the local intifadas, have nothing to offer Ghanaians, but a pack of absurd lies.
Their jackals adopted the one of Goebbels effective tricks which is intimidation of the public and the media. They insulted and peddled blatant lies about journalists they considered anti their cause and succeeded rendering them docile. These journalists now operate outside their convictions and instincts.
They've been conditioned to comply strictly to the whims and caprices of the Npp. Some of our intellectuals are victims of this neo- Goebbel concept. They cannot freely express themselves because of fear of insults and other attacks. The few who attempt to act by their convictions, do that carefully to avoid stepping on toes and what they do is that, they equalise the issue with past events under the exited NDC regime.
So they will send text messages to radio show producers to call them for interview on John Mahama's FORD saga but will put off their phones so that the producers will not be able to reach them for their comment on the BOST saga. They preached fervently against corrupt corruption but do not see anything wrong with a procurement minister lying wickedly to his constituency executives, chastised Mahama for taking loans for infrastructure development but see nothing wrong with a regime borrowing 40billion within six (6) months, vehemently chastised Mahama for accepting Gitmo 2 to Ghana, but saw nothing wrong with the NPP bringing down Serbians and South Africans here to train the delta force and invincible forces in weapon handling.
Still referring the NDC to the murder of the three high court judges and joined the NPP to breath on the neck of President Mahama for granting pardon to montie 3 but saw nothing wrong with delta force operatives chase a female judge out of her court room, joined the npp to pour fire and brimstone on President Mahama for allowing his brother ( Ibrahim) to dredge the Odor river for free, but saw nothing wrong with Ken Ofori- Atta sitting in his bedroom with wife and friends to issue a $2.25b bond in the name of the republic. I say ask yourself if you are a victim of neo Goebbelism.
The President himself just like Goebbels, is a hypnotic orator and he uses that gift to dazzle his people. He is not working, we aren't seeing any development despite the many loans all we see and hear are promises and flow of perfect diction just like his father. It is time for our journalists to free themselves from this psychological bandage. You read articles and post by people we respect in the academia and you get confused.
They forget that their walls are public platforms that, people including their students and colleagues read read and a scrutinise what they put out.The NDC and NPP will continue to rotate on the political landscape (power) but my friends must remember they cannot be changing positions in terms of their contributions and still have their integrity unbruised.
