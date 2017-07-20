TOP STORIES
Adwoa Safo On “Embarrassing” Self-Imposed Exile – NDC
The chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, has described Adwoa Safo’s silence as a state of “self -imposed exile”.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday July 20 2017, Kofi Portuphy said the MP for Dome Kwabenya has gone into complete exile following statement that she personally lobbied for funds for the establishment of the Community Day Senior High School in her constituency.
“Adwoa Safo has gone into an embarrassing self-imposed exile after it came to light that she had no hand in the project,” he noted.
In the video, Safo was seen making the point forcefully to the effect that the Community Day Senior High School otherwise referred to as E-Block was built through her efforts.
She was heard saying her former employers, the World Bank requested her to acquire a litigation-free land for them to put up the school building, which she did even in her opposition days.
She further suggested that her constituency is the only NPP constituency that benefited from that project to justify her claim to a loud applause of her constituents.
According to Mr Portuphy, the MP failed to attend the inauguration of the school when she was invited.
General News