Peaceful Ghana now a pool of blood under Akufo-Addo – NDC
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given a scathing verdict of president Akufo-Addo’s six-month in office, describing it as a state in disorder.
According to the NDC, the Akufo-Addo led administration plunged the country into a state of insecurity debasing governance.
Addressing a press conference Thursday July 20, 2017, the chairman of the opposition NDC, Kofi Portuphy said the mood of the nation has been that of fear as lawlessness had been allowed to fester in the last six-month with an “unprecedented upsurge in violent crimes to the disbelieve of Ghanaians.”
According to him, hardly has the day gone by without the news outlets being inundated with stories of horrifying and gory crimes being committed with “brazen bravado.”
The state of insecurity in the country in the last six-month, he said gave rise to fear-filled anxiety among innocent Ghanaians who are struggling to make ends meet under what he described as “excruciating and suffocating economy.”
He further indicated that for the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic, a governing party has incorporated militancy and violent extremism into its modus operandi.
He said to give meaning to thuggery, the governing NPP has assembled a group of “brigands and outright criminals” with “blood clotting” names such as Delta Force, Volta crocodiles among others to wage psychological war on the country’s security apparatus by attacking and openly killing policemen in uniform.
According to him, credible information reaching the NDC hierarchy has it that most of the armed robberies and maiming of security officials in the country are being perpetuated by elements belonging to the “afore-mentioned militant goons” affiliated with the NPP.
“In the last six-month, a peaceful Ghana that was handed to president Akufo-Addo has suddenly become a pool of blood and innocent blood is being shared on a daily basis,” he stated quizzing “why should it be so?”
