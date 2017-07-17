TOP STORIES
Money in the hands of the uneducated and uninitiated can be a disaster.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
National Commission On Culture Encourages Creative Artists To Pursue Agriculture
Agriculture is a very important sector of Ghana's economy and gives employment to almost 50% of the population.
Although it's share of GDP has decreased in recent years, it is still very important to the nation's growth.
The government of Ghana has introduced variety of measures to improve agricultural productivity in the country.
In line with this initiative, the National Commission on Culture,intends to foster this course by promoting agriculture to creative artists.
This Accoding to Ghanaceativearts.com and Ghanapoliticsonline.com sources, the commission believes will help improve the agricultural sector.
Creative artists are encouraged to use their free time to venture into agriculture which is vital to the nation's growth. This initiative by the NCC will create more job opportunities for the youth as well as increasing the income of the artist.
If creative artists own arces of land for agricultural purposes, they will do well to employ their fans which will help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.
The commission intends to collaborate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to organize agricultural competitions amongst the creative artists and the winner will be awarded at the National Farmers day celebration.
The initiative is one of the many that Mr. Socrate Safo, the director for creative arts, programs and projects is about to roll out to make the creative arts industry profitable.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Agriculture