Ras Mubarak admits fixing spying device at NYA but…
The former National Youth Authority’s (NYA) Chief Executive, Ras Mubarak, now Member of Parliament for Kumugu, has confirmed that he also fixed an audio visual recording device in his office when he served in that capacity in 2013.
He said this in response to claims by the current acting NYA Chief Executive, Emmanuel Asigiri, who said he discovered a bugging device in his official vehicle which Mr. Mubarak previously used.
Mr. Asigiri, who said he intercepted the device when he sent the vehicle for servicing, questioned why Mr. Mubarak failed to inform officials at the Authority of the bugging device.
But Ras Mabarak in a statement said he also installed a similar device in the NYA office but removed it after the NDC lost power.
He added that he also asked his driver to get a mechanic to remove the one fixed in the vehicle.
“I installed security devices in my office and my official car in 2013 when I took over. The device in my office was secretly planted while the tracker on the vehicle was done in the full glare of staff of NYA including official drivers. I was not the only person who had access to my office. Cleaners at NYA came to clean offices in the evening after close of work.”
“I personally uninstalled the devices in my office when I was leaving, and directed my official driver to take the car to the workshop (I’m not a mechanic) and have them uninstall the tracking device in the official vehicle. It’s ridiculous for anyone to suggest that I had installed a device to bug or track an NPP appointee, albeit a very obscure member of government,” he added in the statement.
This comes on the back of a similar audio visual device found in the office of the current Minister of Lands and Natural Resource, Peter Amewu.
The former sector Minister, Inusah Fuseini, subsequently claimed that he fixed the device for his own security but said it was not functional.
Below is the full statement from Ras Mubarak:
Let’s separate facts from fiction:
1. I installed security devices in my office and my official car in 2013 when I took over. The device in my office was secretly planted while the tracker on the vehicle was done in the full glare of staff of NYA including official drivers.
2. I was not the only person who had access to my office. Cleaners at NYA came to clean offices in the evening after close of work.
3. My office keys were left with the security every evening after close of work. Wouldn’t I be naive not to have had recording devices in my office? How could I tell what went on when I wasn’t in the office and cleaners I don’t know from anywhere had unfettered access to my office?
4. I personally uninstalled the devices in my office when I was leaving, and directed my official driver to take the car to the workshop (I’m not a mechanic) and have them uninstall the tracking device in the official vehicle.
5. It’s ridiculous for anyone to suggest that I had installed a device to bug or track an NPP appointee, albeit a very obscure member of government.
6. I handed over to JK Manu, a public servant who at the time of my departure was the senior-most staff at the NYA and not to the current acting CEO.
7. Has the current Acting Head of NYA found out from his predecessor if he knew there was a device? Has he found out from the drivers if they knew of the device in the car and how long it had been there?
8. In all humility if I wanted “dirt” on a member of the new government, he’s the least person of interest to me.
The fuss about me bugging or tracking his movements is just empty noise to take away attention from the embarrassing flop of the homecoming summit his government organized; they want to divert attention from the insults the Deputy Minister rained on Ghanaians in the diaspora and the utter disrespect and arrogance already demonstrated by a section of the Akufo Addo government; the corruption that’s engulfed the government, the U-Turn upon U-Turn and broken and failed promises of his government.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
