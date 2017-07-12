TOP STORIES
Nursing Mother Suspended For Breastfeeding Baby At Work
A Nurse with the Odumase CHPS compound has been suspended from work for taking her baby to work to breastfeed.
According to the suspension letter sighted by mynewsgh.com the Municipal Director of Health Services, Martin Osafo Osei said “My outfit is suspending you from work for two (2) weeks with immediate effect due to your refusal to take verbal instructions from me not to bring your baby to work.”
Rita Adu-Kyei who has been on suspension since July 5 will also forfeit part of her salary for the month of July as part of her punishment.
Meanwhile, Labour Act (Act 651) of Ghana, Section – 57: “(6) A nursing mother is entitled to interrupt her work for an hour during her working hours to nurse her baby.
(7) Interruptions of work by a nursing mother for the purpose of nursing her baby shall be treated as working hours and paid for accordingly.
(8) An employer shall not dismiss a woman worker because of her absence from work on maternity leave.
(9) In this Part” (b) “nursing mother” means a woman with a child suckling at her breast for a period of not more than one year.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
