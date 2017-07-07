modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

DR Congo poll body says elections 'not possible' before December

AFP
52 minutes ago | Congo
Elections are due this year under a transitional deal aimed at avoiding fresh political violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. By PHIL MOORE (AFP/File)
Elections are due this year under a transitional deal aimed at avoiding fresh political violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. By PHIL MOORE (AFP/File)

Paris (AFP) - Long-overdue presidential and legislative polls can only be held at the end of year in troubled Democratic Republic of Congo, the head of the national election commission said Friday.

"It will not be possible before December," Corneille Nangaa told reporters in Kinshasa.

Elections are due this year under a transitional deal aimed at avoiding fresh political violence in the sprawling country of 71 million people after long serving President Joseph Kabila failed to step down when his mandate ended last December.

Under the deal, Kabila was allowed to remain in office pending the elections, ruling in tandem with a transitional watchdog and a new premier, to be chosen within opposition ranks.

Kabila, 46, has been in power since 2001 and under the constitution does not have the right to run again.

In June, Kabila said he had never "promised anything" about whether to hold elections, seeming to back away from the deal brokered by the influential Catholic church last year.

"I have not promised anything at all," Kabila told the German weekly Der Spiegel in a rare media interview. "I wish to organise elections as soon as possible".

"We want perfect elections, not just elections," he said, adding that the government was in the process of registering voters and that it was "going well".

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Congo

TOP STORIES

'We're Not Sleeping On Graft Claims'

3 hours ago

GHS480k saga: Go or Face Sanctions – EC Boss To Fin. Dir.

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Haste makes great waste.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.97544.9801
Pound Sterling5.65315.6614
Swiss Franc4.53084.5335
Canadian Dollar3.37183.3741
S/African Rand0.32430.3244
Australian Dollar3.30483.3148
body-container-line