It is honorable for a man to stop striving,since any fool can start a quarrel(Proverbs20:3)By: Obourba Asante Taado
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Masakadza ton steers Zimbabwe to 310-8 in Sri Lanka ODI
Hambantota (Sri Lanka) (AFP) - Opener Hamilton Masakadza hit a sparkling century as Zimbabwe posted 310 for eight against Sri Lanka in the third one-day international in Hambantota on Thursday.
Masakadza (111) put on a crucial 127-run partnership for the second wicket with Tarisai Musakanda (48) before Sri Lanka's bowlers struck back at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cricket Stadium.
Masakadza's 98-ball knock, laced with 15 fours and a six, had Zimbabwe eyeing 350-plus at one point before a middle-order collapse pulled them back.
Teenage leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who took a hat-trick on his ODI debut in the second match in Galle, and paceman Asela Gunaratne grabbed two wickets each.
Sean Williams contributed with a gutsy 43 while cameos from wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Moor (24) and Sikandar Raza (25 not out) helped Zimbabwe cross the 300-run mark.
Graeme Cremer-led Zimbabwe are looking to go ahead in the five-match series after the hosts won the previous ODI on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.
