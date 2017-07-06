modernghana logo

Masakadza ton steers Zimbabwe to 310-8 in Sri Lanka ODI

AFP
42 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Hamilton Masakadza scored a century as Zimbabwe posted 310 against Sri Lanka in the third one-day international in Hambantota on July 6, 2017. By LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI (AFP)
Hambantota (Sri Lanka) (AFP) - Opener Hamilton Masakadza hit a sparkling century as Zimbabwe posted 310 for eight against Sri Lanka in the third one-day international in Hambantota on Thursday.

Masakadza (111) put on a crucial 127-run partnership for the second wicket with Tarisai Musakanda (48) before Sri Lanka's bowlers struck back at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cricket Stadium.

Masakadza's 98-ball knock, laced with 15 fours and a six, had Zimbabwe eyeing 350-plus at one point before a middle-order collapse pulled them back.

Teenage leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who took a hat-trick on his ODI debut in the second match in Galle, and paceman Asela Gunaratne grabbed two wickets each.

Sean Williams contributed with a gutsy 43 while cameos from wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Moor (24) and Sikandar Raza (25 not out) helped Zimbabwe cross the 300-run mark.

Graeme Cremer-led Zimbabwe are looking to go ahead in the five-match series after the hosts won the previous ODI on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

