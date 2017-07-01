TOP STORIES
Adopt Effective Strategic Communications to Leverage Competition - Dr. Messan Mawugbe
Corporates in the Ghanaian Banking Sector have been admonished to adopt effective strategic communication process in their overall management to enable them leverage competition.
This is because in recent competitive corporate environment, strategic communication remains one of the wheels around which targeted corporate objectives are resolved.
It enables corporates to track and measure their performance in terms of media visibility, image projection and also enhance their relations with the media.
The Chief Communications Analyst at the Centre for Media Analysis (CMA), Dr. Messan Mawugbe made these remarks during a presentation of research findings to Fidelity Bank Ghana in Accra.
Dr. Mawugbe observed that, most corporates in the Ghanaian Banking Sector do not attach precedence to effective media relations and strategic communications which affects their visibility and image projection in the media negatively.
’’it is very sad to note that, in this 21st century where there is competition in the corporate environment, most companies especially the banks do not see strategic communications and media relations as relevant’’ he lamented.
The presentation of the report follows a scientific research CMA conducted on Fidelity Bank`s Media Visibility in the first quarter of 2017.
Excerpts of the report revealed that, the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank, Fidelity Bank recorded the highest positive issues projections across the traditional media within the period. It recorded 540 positive issues out of the 5261 issues recorded in the Banking Sector followed by Ecobank which had 470 positive issues and Access Bank emerging third with 388 positive issues.
The Head of Brand and Corporate Communications of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Maame Serwaa Aryee reiterated the need for management of various corporates especially banks to attach importance to media monitoring and effective strategic communications to enable them leverage competition.
She lauded Centre for Media Analysis for conducting the research which according to her underscores the significance of strategic communications and how Fidelity Bank could effectively use it to beat off competition in the sector.
Mr. Kojo Ofori Yeboah, Brand Communications Manager of Fidelity Bank Ghana admitted that, good media relations is intrinsically linked to brand-health, hence the need for organizations to take their strategic communications serious.
