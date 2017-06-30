TOP STORIES
GII, CDD and GACC Calls for Probe into NLA Bribery Allegation
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) together with the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) are demanding for a full scale independent investigation into the GHc150,000 bribery allegation involving the National Lotteries Authorities (NLA) and of members of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance during the last Session of the Sixth Parliament.
It was recently alleged that the lotteries regulatory agency led by former Boss, Brigadier General Martin Ahiaglo (Retired), spent Ȼ150,000 to facilitate deliberations on the amendment of the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722).
The Authority is reported to have used the money to pay allowances to members of the Select Committee on Finance after it organised a workshop for them on amendments to the new lottery law, Act 722.
A statement signed by Linda Ofori-Kwafo, the Executive Director of GII, noted that this revelation, coming on the back of the unsatisfactory handling of Honourable Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central’s bribery allegation presents a further challenge to the already dented image of Parliament and growing eroding trust in politics and the political class in the Fourth Republic.
The statement said Ghanaians would recall that when the Honourable Ayariga allegations surfaced, our three organisations called for an independent body or committee outside of Parliament to investigate the matter to ensure that the findings of fact will lead to necessary broader reform of some of the wrong practices in Parliament.
According to her, unfortunately, that opportunity was missed when the Committee set up by Parliament was given a narrow remit to work with.
The statement further indicated that this new allegation present a new opportunity for Parliament through the Speaker, to set up an independent body outside of Parliament possibly chaired by someone of the reputation of Mr. Emile Short, former Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) or someone of similar standing, to look at the alleged bribery case, review the payment practices in Parliament and to make clear recommendations for regulating these processes.
“GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC wish to encourage the leadership of Parliament not to sweep this allegation under the carpet and like the proverbial ostrich, bury their heads in the sand and pretend there are no problems with the image and integrity of our Parliament,” it intimated.
The statement which was jointly signed by Dr. Franklin Oduro, Head of Research & Programmes and Deputy Director CDD-Ghana added that it is in the utmost interest of Parliament and Ghana’s young democracy that the integrity and image of Parliament is protected at all cost- as any integrity deficit goes to undermine the fundamental tenets of checks and balances in a democracy.
The statement posited that GII, CDD-Ghana and GACC once again call on Parliament to use this as an opportunity to holistically address the general public’s perception of parliamentary corruption and incessant allegations made by individuals including Hon. Martin Amidu, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Hon. Alban Bagbin, current 2nd Deputy Speaker, Hon. P.C Appiah Ofori, former MP, Professor Stephen Adei, Former rector of GIMPA and recently by Hon. Mahama Ayariga.
