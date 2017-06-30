TOP STORIES
Over 50 Houses Submerged In Agona Nyakrom River Akora Overflows
Over 200 people in Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region have been rendered homeless as over 50 houses have been flooded following a heavy rainfall in the vicinity on Thursday.
The flooding has also affected passengers commuting between Agona Swedru- Nyakrom-Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District and surrounding communities.
Others from Accra to Breman Asikuma have also been affected.
Vehicles plying the routes have to go through longer distances before reaching their destinations.
The Akora River flows from Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region thorough most communities in the Agona West before joining River Ayensu in the Gomoa East District.
Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Justina Marigold Assan, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, Hon. Cynthia Morrison, the Agona West Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo, personnel from NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, Assembly Members and Assembly staff visited the victims at Agona Nyakrom.
A Top Official from Nyakrom Rural Bank, Mr. Francis Laweh told newsmen that the residents did not anticipated that the flood would be severe as it has been noting that most of them have to sleep with friends, relatives and neighbours.
"It started raining yesterday night but was not so heavy to flood homes. The whole thing started around 14 hours.
Luckly for us, no life has been lost even though properties have been destroyed "
The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive and MP for Agona West, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan and Hon. Cynthia Morrison respectively assured the victims that the Assembly and NADMO would assist them.
The Agona West Municipal Coordinator of NADMO, Mr. Kwesi Dawood said the victims were being registered to know the actual people affected by the flood. He cautioned residents to be extra careful especially those living along river banks.
