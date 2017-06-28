TOP STORIES
Intolerance is a threat to national security -Church of Brotherhood
The Spiritual Head of the Church of Brotherhood, His Eminence Primate Samuel Adofo, has bemoaned the growing spate of intolerance in the Ghanaian society.
According to him, there is evidence of intolerance within the political parties, ethnicity, vigilante groups, foot soldiers, and radio and TV commentators, saying their level of intolerance was a threat to the security of the state.
He was of the view that last year's general elections was touted as the most fair and peaceful ever, yet it appears the campaign of intolerance is rearing its ugly head among politicians and social commentators.
He has, therefore, urged both opinion leaders and those in political authorities to be each brother's keeper and tone down to defuse political tension, in order to foster stronger unity and development.
He made the call at the church's International Delegates Synod Conference in Kumasi, which brought together delegates from across the country and the West Africa Sub-region, including Togo and Benin, to discuss and evaluate the church's performance and achievements last year.
Primate Adofo was emphatic that the church was in support of the government's fight against galamsey (illegal mining) and all forms of negative tendencies threatening human lives, properties and habitations.
He urged Ghanaians to eschew corruption, but rather seek the interest of the state against partisan politics to attract investors into the country. Primate Adofo emphasised the need for regular infusing of more devoted elders to ensure the growth and stability of the church.
On unbridled social vices in Ghana, His Eminence Primate Samuel Adofo called on Ghanaians, particularly, politicians, religious leaders and civil society, to intensify campaigns against social evils which are assuming a sophisticated dimension.
He said crimes that are assuming alarming proportions include internet fraud, armed-robbery, spousal killing, murder, suicide, drug abuse and alcoholism.
According to Primate Adofo, perpetrators of such dangerous crimes seem to have adopted methods that call for scientific approach to deal with them.
Primate Adofo expressed serious concern about activities, which, have, and continue to cause destruction to human habitats.
He mentioned the invasion of forest reserves for lumbering and illegal mining, river bodies, the crave for wealth, indiscipline, resulting in draught and other human activities like building on water ways and its consequence of floods and loss of lives and properties in the country, saying these should serve as a warning to better inform a human attitudinal change.
The Spiritual Head of the Church of Brotherhood noted that most of the branch churches had acquired land that had been under-utilised, which had given rise to encroaching and litigations, and has, therefore, charged the committee set up by the church to consider the idea of siting national projects such as schools or factories and proper documentation to save the situation.
Pix: His Eminence Primate Samuel Adofo
FROM RICHARD OWUSU AKYAW
KUMASI.
