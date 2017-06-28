TOP STORIES
Today is the day the Good Lord has given to everyone to prepare for his or her tomorrow judgement.So, we should use today very wisely.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Jomoro Assembly urged to endorse President's nominee
Mpataba (W/R), June 28, GNA - Mrs Eunice Buah Asumahinneh, a Member of the Council of State, has appealed to the Jomoro Assembly Members to bury their differences and endorse the President's nominee for District Chief Executive (DCE) to pave way for development.
She reminded the members that the absence of a DCE had the potential to cripple the developmental agenda of the area.
Mrs Asumahinneh, who represents the Western Region on the Council and a native of Jomoro, gave the advice at an annual delegates' conference of the New Patriotic Party's branch at Mpataba in the Western Region.
The conference afforded the executives the opportunity to discuss issues in the Party notably constitutional amendment and how to chat a new path.
Mrs Asumahinneh urged the party members to reconcile and forgive those who had offended them and forge ahead in unity and love to brighten the fortunes of the NPP and accelerate development.
She appealed to the assembly members to reconsider their stance and vote for a second time to endorse Mr Eric Muah, the President's nominee.
Mrs Asumahinneh asked party members to open their doors to make the NPP attractive to new members who desire to join.
Mr Paul Essien, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, thanked polling station executives for their vigilance and hard work which culminated in a landslide victory of the NPP in the December 2016 general election.
He also appealed to the assembly members to put all their differences aside and endorse the President's nominee for DCE.
Mr Essien said the District's share of the District Assemblies Common Fund for the year had been disbursed but due to the absence of a DCE it was impossible to access the fund to plan the development of the area.
He said the one District, One factory project would soon be rolled out in the District to offer employment avenues to the people.
He announced that almost 200 of the youth have been employed in the Agricultural sector since he assumed the seat.
The MP disclosed that another batch of 427 from the District would soon be employed in various sectors of the economy.
He said he had started working hard to change the fortunes of the people in the constituency by employing 20 teachers to teach more than 400 students during his remedial classes project, which was organised for Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates at no cost.
Mr Essien announced that under the Ministry of Communications a digital satellite was to be planted in one town in each constituency and Elubo had been chosen for the project.
He said the Party would soon reward the efforts of pioneers and elders who contributed to the progress of the NPP.
Mr Francis Ndede Siah, Acting Regional Chairman of the NPP asked the Party faithful to re-organise themselves to maintain victory in the 2020 general election.
He asked the Party members to exercise restraint and rally behind the NPP to execute its four-year mandate.
Mr Muah expressed confidence that the assembly members would eventually endorse him.
GNA
