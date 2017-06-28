TOP STORIES
Court remands man, 23 for defilement
Tarkwa (W/R), June 28, GNA - A 23 year-old unemployed man, Daniel Muru, has been remanded into prison custody for allegedly defiling an eleven year-old pupil.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement in a Tarkwa circuit court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew.
The accused is to re-appear on Wednesday July 5.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman informed the court that the complainant, is a trader and mother of the victim and resides in the same area with the accused called at Cyanide, a suburb of Tarkwa.
She said on June 11, at about 1600 hours, the complainant send the victim to go and purchase cassava from the market.
According to her, while the victim was returning from the market she saw Muru eating in front of a beauty salon and he invited her to join him, but she refused.
Inspector Anaman said the accused followed the victim and lured her into his room and defiled her after which he warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone or else he would beat her.
The Prosecutor said on June 15 the complainant's friend who sells at the Cyanide market told her that three days ago someone saw her daughter (victim) coming out of Muru's room and questioned her as to what she went there for.
She said when the victim returned from school and the complainant asked her about the act of which she denied at first, but later narrated her ordeal to the complainant who reported the matter to the police on June 16, and Muru was later arrested by the Police.
Inspector Anaman said a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention and the accused was charged with the offense.
GNA
By Erica Apeatu Addo, GNA
