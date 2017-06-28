TOP STORIES
Give five (5) ways by which believers can inculcate the habit or attitude of praising God always.By: Tobiloba bj
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Group Launches Disability Club
The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Ascension Congregation in collaboration with Mission Dine Club (MDC),a UK based charity organization have launched a disability club for the aged and vulnerable persons.
The event which was held at the main auditorium of the church (Ascension Presby) located at Adabraka, Accra last Wednesday attracted a number of dignitaries including Rt. Rev.Samuel Kwame Hodasi past Bishop of the Methodist Church among other high profile retired members of the clergy and other social groups within the church.
Mission Dine Club according to Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye, Founder and Director, is a registered charity organization based in London in the United Kingdom.
She stated that the club which was established in 1986 has since then held onto its vision of supporting the aged by providing meals, clothing and entertainment among other engagements through its main day care center located at Borough of Brent, London.
“In the UK, MDC continues to serve as a lifeline for the aged and other vulnerable persons who society frowns at and for me it is my joy that by our interventions we have succeeded in giving hope to vulnerable persons and contributed towards their longevity” she stated.
She was happy that MDC has recently opened the Ghana office at East Legon, Accra.
The District Pastor for Ascension Presby, Rev.Ludwig Neils Hesse in his words of exhortation selected from Psalm 71:1-9, 17-18, lauded the aged persons saying that their very existence was a manifestation of God's divine purpose for their lives and those of the families they come from.
“Ageing comes with its peculiar challenges however, it is important that we keep hopes very high so that our respective families and communities will benefit from our rich experiences,” Rev. Hesse stated.
A centenarian, Madam Naa Dansua Ankrah who was born in 1908 received a citation for her contribution to the community and nation.
According to her first grand daughter, Rebecca Naa Koshie Lamptey, her grandmother (Naa Dansua Ankrah) as part of her humanitarian services, used to provide local cereal wine (nme daa) to all the churches within Adabraka on every Easter season.
She explained that it was her grandmother's ministry to show love to people adding that this virtue should continue into the future.
Madam Naa Dansua Ankrah has also been credited as the only surviving founding member of the Adabraka Ascension Congregation, an elder of the church disclosed.
By Solomon Ofori
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News