modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

A/R: Boy, 15, Shot Dead By Horse Riders

Starrfmonline.com
8 minutes ago | General News

A boy believed to be 15 years whose identity is yet to be known has been shot dead by unknown horse riders at Asawase in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The deceased was shot in the forehead Tuesday night during the cerebration of ‘’ Gangara’’ by Muslim youth as part of the just ended Ramadan fast entertainment activities at Melcom formerly known as ‘on the run’.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Ultimate Fm’s Isaac Bediako Justice, the deceased was shot in the forehead in an attempt by the Horse riders to snatch his mobile phone which he boldly refused to surrender.

The victim was first rushed to Manhyia Government hospital before he was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Accident and emergency unit for treatment before he died Wednesday dawn

Meanwhile ,the Manhyia Divisional police command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

$19bn Chinese Loan Will Benefit China – ISODEC Warns

8 minutes ago

A/R: Boy, 15, Shot Dead By Horse Riders

8 minutes ago

quot-img-1The giraffe is tall and the python is long. There comes a time when each wished he was the other.

By: Fred Effah-Yeboah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line