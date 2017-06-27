TOP STORIES
Morally weak Christians urged to amend their ways
Accra, June 27, GNA - A Minister of God has decried the attitude of some Christians, noting that some were morally weak although they profess to have put on the garments of Christ.
Reverend W. W. Wilson-Marfo, Head Pastor of Victory Assemblies of God, Teshie said: 'Morally we are not converted but we only put on the garments of Christ. If we do not change our morals, we would not be able to impact on the lives around us'.
Rev. Wilson- Marfo said this at the Assemblies of God, Ghana Greater Accra Regional Women's Rally held at Sakumono, Accra, during the weekend.
The rally, which brought together hundreds of women to pray for the church and the nation, was on the theme: 'Liberty in the Spirit'.
The Man of God said some Christians have double tongues hence people could not trust them.
'How can you impact on lives if your tongue is filled with deceit and lies,' he asked.
According to him, Christians after obtaining Liberty in the spirit ought to change their motives of serving God and their morals in order to obtain abundant blessings from God.
Rev. Wilson- Marfo recounted that the motives of some believers in serving God was evil, noting those Christians would never obtain any blessings from God.
He therefore pleaded with Christian women whose character and attitudes drove people away from the church to amend their ways.
Citing the story of the Woman of Samaria, she tasked women to go and proclaim the word of God to mankind through their behaviour and attitudes.
