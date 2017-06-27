TOP STORIES
You look with your eyes but you see with your mind.By: Miezah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Muslims urged to support government poverty intervention
Sunyani, June 27, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, on Monday appealed to Muslims to support the government to implement its pro-poor policies for the benefit of the citizenry.
He said without the support of Muslim leaders and scholars, the purpose of the Zongo Development Fund would not be achieved.
Mr Asomah-Cheremeh gave the advice when he addressed hundreds of Muslims at a durbar to mark the Eid Ul Fitre at the Sunyani Coronation Park.
He said the development of Zongo communities was an utmost concern to the government and that Muslims in general ought to contribute their quota in that direction.
Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said a percentage of the Fund would be used to provide scholarship for brilliant Muslim students.
He advised Muslim students and youth to avoid unhealthy lifestyle and channel their exuberance into productive ventures.
Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadir, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chief Imam, led the Muslims to offer prayers for the nation.
He said Islam was a peaceful religion and advised the Muslim youth to adhere to the teachings of the religion.
GNA
By Daniel Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News