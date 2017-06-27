TOP STORIES
TVOYDA Donates To GMSA, GIJ
Accra, June 23, GNA – The Volta Organized Youth Development Association(TVOYDA) has donated provisions worth 2,500 Ghana cedis to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) Chapter of the Ghana Muslim Students Association(GMSA) in Accra.
Ms. Esther Quayson, the Communication’s Director said the donation was part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility and a result of their desire to support both the academic and spiritual development of the students.
She added: “we acknowledge the fact that our Muslim brothers are in their holy month and we are doing this to encourage them in this journey and also support the Muslim students in GIJ.
Abdul-Jaleel Abanga, the President of GMSA expressed gratitude towards the donation and shared some challenges the Muslim students community were facing.
“We have been challenged with funding in organizing our activities and we are grateful TVOYDA have shown interest and commitment to supporting our activities.” he said.
Mr. Zakaria Musah Tanko, Patron of GMSA-GIJ acknowledged the fact that TVOYDA is not a Muslim organization but has taken interest in providing assistance to the Muslim communities.
“This goes to show that Muslims and Christians can co-exist peacefully. We are most grateful for the kind gesture” he said.
He recalled that Kofi Asante, President of TVOYDA consulted him in their previous donations to the Muslims during their fast.
Mensah Kukah, the Programme’s Officer of TVOYDA said the organization is a non-governmental organization purposely focusing on youth in agriculture, mining industry and academia.
“We want to be a part of the development of religious institutions and groups to empower each other to live in harmony in every area of activity. We want to prevent violence in our society despite any differences that may exist.”
