YEYE AKA AKWANTUO MU. YEMA MO AYEKOO, GHANA FO. LONDON FO KYIA MO.By: BB
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Brong-Ahafo Chief Imam Commends Government For Zongo Ministry
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadiri, has observed that the Inner City and Zongo Ministry created by the Nana Addo administration is an indication that Zongo communities are recognized in governance.
He therefore commended the government for creation of the ministry which would accelerate national development.
Addressing Muslims at the Sunyani Coronation Park to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration, the chief imam said “the creation of a ministry for Zongo communities and their development is an expression that we have a stake in the governance of the country and government must be commended”.
Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadiri said Ghana stands to gain because our leaders have engaged religious authorities in the governance process.
“Ghana will never be destroyed even if all other countries would, since the leaders always engage believers in their governance”, he stated.
He expressed his profound appreciation to Allah, government officials and traditional authorities for joining Moslems to celebrate the Eid Ul-Fitr.
Present at the ceremony were, the Omanehene of the Sunyani Tradional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor-Nkrawiri II, the Sunyani Dwantoahene, Nana Takyi Abbiam, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Evelyn Kumi Richardson, Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, and security commanders.
