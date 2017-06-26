TOP STORIES
NSMQ17: Mfantsipim, Mawuli pray but Prempeh locks down Ghana with win
Hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians watched the second semi-final of the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz on youtube and other social media platforms, Monday.
Tipped as the most competitive semifinal, the clash was replete with heartache, disappointment and excitement.
Four-time winners, Prempeh College walked over Mfantsipim SHS and Mawuli SHS to book a stunning place at the 2017 NSMQ.
Prempeh will join Adisadel College which is the first school to qualify for the final stage.
Prempeh College asserted its dominance on the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the contest. At the end of the third round which was about 'Problem of the Day', had the full 10 points against seven points by Mfantsipim and six points by Mawuli SHS.
The third round threw the results of the contest into what proved a forever Prempeh lead.
Fourth Round:
Prempeh College: 42
Mfantsipim School: 35
Mawuli School: 26
Prempeh College again maintained their dominance in the fourth Round which saw them recording 52 points at the end of that round with Mfantsipim making do with 45 points. Mawuli appeared satisfied with its tortoise pace recording 36 points at the fourth round.
Mfantsipim contestants bowed their heads in prayer but Prempeh College surprised them yet again.
Fifth Round:
Prempeh College: 55 pts
Mfantsipim School: 49pts
Mawuli School: 43pts
The winner of the second semis will join Adisadel College which triumphed over University Practice SHS and the Ghana National College to land the final slot.
The third semi will be a contest among Kumasi High School, Saint Thomas Acquinas SHS and Presbyterian Boys SHS.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers
