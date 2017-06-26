TOP STORIES
NDC commends Muslims for dedication during Ramadan fast
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Ghanaian Muslims for the sacrifices they made through the month-long fast and prayers.
"We will always commend you for the dedication and commitment you attached to this exercise, especially your resolve to pray for peace, stability, and development for the nation and the world at large," a statement signed by Party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said.
Muslims across the world are making the end of their 30-day fast and prayers.
In Ghana, thousands of Muslims gathered at the Black Star Square on Monday to mark the event.
Read the full statement from the NDC below.
NDC WISHES MUSLIMS WELL
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends its warmest felicitation to Muslims in Ghana and the world over as they celebrate the Eid -ul Fitr. On this occasion, the NDC congratulates you for the sacrifices you made through the month- long fasting and prayers.
We will always commend you for the dedication and commitment you attached to this exercise, especially your resolve to pray for peace, stability and development for the nation and the world at large. The NDC also commend you for your conduct which has resulted in religious tolerance and co-existence among all faiths in the country.This, has promoted the congenial atmosphere and subsequent socio-economic development.
The NDC wishes to reiterate that, the party will not renege on our commitment to collaborate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in preaching tolerance and peaceful co-existence as a means of enhancing unity needed to deepen the country’s democracy which has become envy to Africa and other democratic countries across the globe.
We urge all Ghanaians to use the occasion to rekindle the patriotic spirit and resist all attempts by individuals or groups to derail the path of the country’s democracy that has become an envy among the comity of democratic states.
SIGN
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
General Secretary
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
