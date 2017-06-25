TOP STORIES
Eid-Ul-Ftr: President JOY Wishes All Muslims Well
Asaalaam Braimah and All Noble Muslims of Ghana,
Assalaamu alaikum wa rahmatullaahi wa barakaatuh
The office of JOY 2012 & 2016 and my own accord wish our fraternal Muslims especially the Youth a successful Ramadan and a happy festive of giving, Eidin 2017.
Once again, Allah has brought Ramadan quite peacefully in Ghana. We in Ghana will join our Muslim brotherhood for the Mercies and kindness of Allah towards us in Ghana. Though the experience of 2017 Ramadan has never been peaceful among Muslims in the Gulf region as well as UK, Iran and Iraq.
However, our country is still bedevilled with political parties lawlessness as I stated in my 2016 message captioned below. This is important for us as a nation to deal with the root of lawlessness;
"Let me confirm officially, as some of you have discussed with me, that indeed the office of JOY2012 and other Civil Society Organisation (CSO), will take the EC to the SC to ensure enforcement of political parties law and amendment of CI91 for lasting solution to credible biometric voters register for subsequent elections in the country.
The political parties are to demonstrate a high respect for the constitution and ANY other law in the country even with their internal organisation as per Article 55 clause 5 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.
However, what we witness of hooliganism and mayhem perpetrated by members of political parties with high disregard to the laws. The disposition of these political parties are no more political organisation but that of Boko Haramist or ISIS that any true Muslim detest.
These mayhem are great threats to our democratic governance and it's about time as we consolidate our democracy that we nurtured lawfulness starting by these political parties existence and operations must conform to the constitutional requirement and laws of the country."
Any party that fails to respect the constitutional requirement and the laws does not deserve to be given the mandate to govern Ghanaians.
Insha Allah, 2017 EID should empower us to nib political parties lawlessness in the bud.
I wish all of you a pleasant day and let's remember my favourite quotation in the Quoran.
“Allaah ta'aalaa will never change His blessings and the fortunes of a people unless the people take the initiative to change themselves. "For surely Allah will never change the grace which He hath bestowed on a people until they change what is in their (own) souls; and verily Allaah is He Who heareth and knoweth (all things)." (Qur'aan: Al-Anfaal, 8:53)
Happy Eid to all Muslims and Baraka da Sallah. Ameen.
Jacob Osei Yeboah
JOY 2012 & 2016
