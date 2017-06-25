TOP STORIES
Kwasi Bonzo Nominated As DCE Nominee For Ellembelle
A letter signed by Local Government Minister Hon Hajia Alima Mahama on behalf of the President of Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the NPP 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle constituency of Western Region, Hon Francis Kwasi Bonzo as DCE nominee.
The letter dated, June 23, 2017 and sighted by Daniel Kaku explained that "His Excellency the President in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936, has nominated the following peoples as Municipal/District Chief Executive";
1. Musah Issah for Gushegu District Assembly
2. Abu Mohammed for West Mamprusi District Assembly
3. Hajia Hawa Nichemiah for Bawku Municipal Assembly
4. Kwasi Bonzo for Ellembelle District Assembly
5. Kate Ametefe for Adaklu District Assembly.
Ending the letter, " in view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executives in their areas of jurisdiction", Hon Hajia Alima Mahama.
The NPP 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo nomination is not shocking because his lobbying went far than the rejected DCE nominee, Hon Stephen Donkor, Daniel Kaku understands.
Hon Stephen Donkor was 81% rejected as a DCE nominee for Ellembelle District on May 9, 2017 by the Assembly Members.
After his rejection, the NPP members in the Ellembelle have been divided into factions thus Hon Kwasi Bonzo camp and Hon Stephen Donkor camp. The two camps have being accusing each other.
The recent press conference held by some NPP members in the constituency last week accused their 2016 Parliamentary Candidate Hon Kwasi Bonzo of masterminding the rejection of Hon Stephen Donkor as DCE nominee for Ellembelle District.
Speaking on the accusations, Hon Kwasi Bonzo denied those accusations levelled against him as false.
Speaking to the media, Hon Kwasi Bonzo appealed to all NPP members in the constituency to remain calm and he pleaded to bring unity into the party.
He also added that he is not against anybody in the party and called on the NPP members to disregard any accusations levelled against him and the party leadership.
Hon Kwasi Bonzo said the Ellembelle District is lacking developments so he urged everybody in the Ellembelle District to have the development of the District at heart.
He has also promised to work closer with everybody if he is been confirmed as DCE and ensure balance developmental projects in the District.
Hon Kwasi Bonzo also added that the Nkroful road and other roads in the District which have not been tired would be constructed.
After the nomination, Hon Kwasi Bonzo took on social media handle and expressed his profound appreciation to President Nana Addo for nominating him as DCE nominee for Ellembelle District.
He added, "glory be to God"
Now the fate of Hon Kwasi Bonzo lies in the hands of the 52 Assembly Members whether his dream to become DCE will become a reality or not. Only time will surely tell.
