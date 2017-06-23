TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
6 Unusual Signs Of Dehydration
“If you're not producing enough saliva in the mouth, you can get bacteria overgrowth and one of the side reactions of that is bad breath from chronic dehydration,” says John Higgins, MD, associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Texas in Houston, and chief of cardiology at Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital.
Think you can't get dehydrated in cooler seasons or climates? Think again. Higgins says symptoms may be milder or come on slower, but it's still possible to be dehydrated or suffer from heat illness in cooler weather.
Craving something sweet? Reach for a snack that has high water content. Most fruits and vegetables have high water content and will help you stay hydrated, explains nutrition expert and Everyday Health columnist, Johannah Sakimura .
“In fact, some fruits and vegetables are more than 90% water — including cantaloupe, strawberries, watermelon (of course), cucumber, celery, lettuce and leafy greens, zucchini, tomatoes, and bell peppers,” Sakimura says. “Yogurt also supplies a good amount of water.”
Some drinks that can cause dehydration include alcohol, energy drinks, and even caffeine as it has a slight diuretic effect.
