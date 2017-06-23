TOP STORIES
NSMQ2017 Live: 2012 champs GSTS, Aduman stand in semi-final way of 2015 champs
Myjoyonline.com's Edwin Appiah brings you a live update from the science competition which throws up serious, severe social bragging rights for a population generally not in tune with science and maths.
GSTS: 'Once again with the help of God we hope for the best"
Aduman SHS: 'Today we are here to make history'
Prempeh College: 'The uncommon favour of God shall lead us to victory'
The quix mistress asked two Prempeh College contestants 'how are you' and they respond in surprising unison 'we are blessed and highly favoured'
Of course the R.S Amegashie auditorium of the University of Ghana Business School is packed. But you can sit on the tiled floors if passion is more important than comfort.
Some morale-boosting chants from GSTS and Prempeh College is threatening to drown Aduman SHS in this festival of support and bragging rights. But with roaring shouts from Aduman old students, they certainly won't be out-sang.
GSTS should be inspired by the OWASS-slaying feat of Keta SHS to repeat same to Opoku Ware SHS' arch-rival Prempeh College.
Two schools, Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and Aduman SHS are standing in the way of a three consecutive semi-final berth of the 2015 champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz Prempeh College.
Photo credit: Primetime Ltd: 2015 champions, Prempeh College
The 2015 champions should find inspiration from the 2016 champions, Adisadel who scaled a New Juaben- Takoradi SHS hurdle last Thursday to secure their place in the 2017 semis.
Prempeh College won in the first-ever edition of the competition in 1994, again in 1996 and 2015. But their success have been over-ridden by Presec Boys who are now five-time champions.
1996 Prempeh College contestants and champions
GSTS are 2012 champions and are the only school from the Western region left in the competition.
This is a debut appearance for Aduman SHS and they are already at the quater-finals.
But they will secure serious regional bragging rights over at least Prempeh College should they palce better than them or even serious national bragging rights if they beat the two schools.
Aduman boys have already made history for their school but nothing stops them from making a fairy-tale finish not even the intimidating chants from the two big names.
Story by [email protected]
