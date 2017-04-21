TOP STORIES
Senior Government Delegation In UK And US To Share Plans For The Revitalization Of Ghana’s Economy
On Monday, a team of senior government officials, led by the Vice President, Senior Minister, and Minister of Finance, embarked from Accra on a trip to London, Washington D.C., and New York. The delegation also includes the Chairman of the Finance Committee, the Governor of the Central Bank, the CEO of GIPC, the President’s Advisor on Media and Special Projects, and the Deputy Minister of Energy, among others.
The purpose of the Non-Deal Roadshow is to meet with Ghana’s bond holders, potential investors, US government officials and other key stakeholders to share the government’s transformational economic agenda to address the country’s debt, attract new investment and create jobs. The delegation will also participate in the annual spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
On Tuesday in London, the team held a series of meetings with Ghana’s bond holders to discuss the pillars of the government’s economic management agenda: revenue growth expenditure management, debt management, wage bill management and capping of earmarked funds to free up fiscal space. The delegation also met with the Ghanaian community at the High Commission to share the government’s plans for the revitalizing the country’s economy.
On Wednesday in Washington, the Vice President and Minister of Finance addressed an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 in an event held by the Center of Strategic and International Studies entitled, “Spotlight on Ghana.” The audience was comprised of US government officials, policy makers, journalists, NGOs, members of the Diaspora, think tanks, and the private sector.
The Vice President presented opening remarks regarding the government’s immediate priorities to reignite the country’s economy by creating jobs in the agriculture sector, cutting taxes and removing other barriers to investment and increased production.
The Minister of Finance was joined on a panel by John Rice, the Vice Chairman of the General Electric Corporation, and Alain Ebobisse, CEO of Africa50. The Minister presented the government’s strategy for addressing the significant budget deficit and debt inherited from the previous administration.
He also responded to questions from the audience by detailing the steps being taken to improve the investment climate in the country and enhance local capacity by improving education, as well as enforcing local content requirements for new investments.
