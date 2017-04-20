MTN Heroes of Change: Rev. Moses Asaah Changing Lives In UER

Rev. Father Moses Asaah who is the founder of Regentropfen Education Foundation, a leading nongovernment organisation (NGO) is a man of many parts-an ordained Catholic Priest, a social worker, and a philanthropist.
As a Catholic Priest, Rev. Asaah has had the poor and vulnerable people in society at heart. He has been working hard since his seminary days to accomplish his dream since his ordination.
His unique passion for social work is immeasurable. He helps individuals, families, groups and communities to enhance their individual and collective well-being.
Rev. Asaah also helps people develop their skills and their ability to use their own resources and those of the community to resolve problems in the country.
Furthermore, as a philanthropist, Rev. Asaah through his Regentropfen Education Foundation provides food and shelter for orphans and other needy children in Namoo and its surrounding communities in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region (UER).
He set up a scholarship fund which helps brilliant but needy children through school, built a library and built a university- Regentrophen University College of Applied Sciences (ReCAS) in the village of Kansoe near Namoo with a hostel facility near completion. Rev. Asaah funds the project through donations from individuals in Germany and Stiftung Regentropfen.
‘Regentropfen’ is a German word which means raindrops. It is not just a name, but more so it serves as the programme of the university college. Rain brings life to humanity and to the whole of creation. In the same spirit, ReCAS is to promote life, according to Rev. Asaah, the founder of the school.
The school which is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) is located precisely at Kansoe, opposite Namoo Primary School, and it is only three kilometres away from the border to Burkina Faso.
The location is in line with the philosophy of Regentropfen Education Foundation and the German partner, Stiftung Regentropfen – Bildung zum Leben, that good and quality education should not be the preserve of the rich in society but should also be accessible to the poor and marginalized.
According to authorities of the school, the location is strategic in two perspectives, namely, socio-religious dimension and modern business strategic thinking.
To this end, it fulfills the socio-religious responsibility of bringing quality tertiary education to the door steps of the needy in society – based on the Christian principle of solidarity with the poor.
In the business world, the school has an unparalleled opportunity , since most universities are established in the Southern part of Ghana with only few existing in the Northern part of the country.
Besides, Kansoe in Bongo District is an ideal market centre which attracts upcoming Senior High School leavers to pursue programmes in the university. The area is also close to Bongo, Bawku, Bolgatanga, Navrongo, all in the Upper East Region, Wa in the Upper West Region, Tamale in the Northern Region, and even neighbouring Burkina Faso and Northern Togo, where students complete Senior High School each year and have to compete with many other applicants for the few vacancies at the existing universities and colleges in Ghana.
The affable Rev. Asaah’s magnificent contributions to his people in the region did not go unnoticed. They have nominated him to participate in this year’s MTN Heroes of Change.
It is currently aired on GTV every Saturday at 5:30pm;Multi TV on Sundays at 5:00pm;TV3 on Sundays at 6:30pm; and GhOne on Sundays at 7:00pm to highlight the humanitarian activities of the Rev. Asaah and the other nine nominees.
The MTN Heroes of Change which is MTN Ghana Foundation flagship project was initiated in July 2013 to recognise and reward persons who have provided significant humanitarian services to their communities through personal sacrifices.
The MTN Ghana Foundation is the corporate social responsibility (CRS) arm of MTN Ghana, the leading telecoms service provider in the country.
Rev. Asaah who was featured prominently on the fourth episode of the ongoing season III of the MTN Heroes of Change, said: “I don’t want any child to suffer they way I did. That is why I set the Regentropfen Education Foundation and school to support the people”.
He believes that every human person is made in the image and likeness of God and has at least a God-given talent. The given talent(s) need an appropriate environment and help for its actualization.
So, therefore, no social, cultural or religious background of a person should hamper his or her development in the country.
His ReCAS provides a platform for young men and women to develop their talents in various fields. The school currently offers Bachelor and Diploma programmes in Business Administration, Basic Education, Accounting, Computer Science and Information Technology, among others.
Coincidently, on 25th March 2017, the school marked a historic moment in its life, as the first 48 students were matriculated in a grand ceremony which was attended by the Upper East Regional Minister, the Pro Vice Chancellor of University for Development Studies (UDS), the Director for Quality Assurance of UDS, members of the planning committee of ReCAS, among others. It also marked the installation of the Chairman of the University College Council of the school.
Rev. Moses Asaah and his Regentropfen Education Foundation and the school are contributing to the socio-economic development of the Bongo District in the region. But they need more resources to enable them do more.
So, if he wins the GHC 100,000 ultimate prize, it will go a long way to enhance his philanthropist work. Besides, the fame, the award will greatly motivate him to keep changing the lives in the UER and country at large.
Rev. Asaah therefore needs your vote to win the ultimate prize. You can do so by texting his short code name (Moses) to 1406.
In fact, he is a source of inspiration to most of the young men, especially those in the region. Rev. Asaah is very compassionate person, who respects and loves everybody he comes across.
