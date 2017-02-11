NDC Gurus attend Fmr. Sunyani MCE Oppong Ababio One week celebration

Some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC),attended One week celebration of the late Fmr. Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE).

The Family and friends of late Fmr. MCE, Hon.Kwasi Oppong Ababio, on Friday February 10, gathered at R/C primary school in Abesim a suburb of Sunyani to commemorate the one-week anniversary of the MCE passing.

Politicians like Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito,General Secretary of the NDC,Solomon Nkansah,Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC),Brong Ahafo Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Opoku Atuahene and some NPP Regional executives were at the week celebration to sympathize with family and friends.

According to Metro 90.5FM, the family has set 29th April for his funeral.

Brother of the late MCE. Apostle K. Osei Anane in an interview with Metro 90.5FM. Said "it is not true that my Brother (Fmr MCE) fell on the ground at his residence when he was watching Television or die at his residence and later was quickly rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital after he complained of stomach pains, as it is trending on the social media".

Narrating the incident, Apostle K. Osei Anane "My brother(late Hon. Kwasi Oppong) did not complained of stomach pains but he complained of not physically fit so he was the one who drove his car from home to the hospital and he was accompany by his driver but on their way that his driver take over when he complained that he can't drive".

He appealed to family members and friends of the late Fmr. MCE to remain calm and not listen to the fake trending news.

Apostle K. Osei Anane, thanks Regional executives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party for the love they are showing to the family.

He stated that the family is putting things together to give a befitting burial to the late MCE,which would be on Friday, 29th February 2017.

Apostle K. Osei Anane said the late Fmr. MCE survived by a wife and four children,three girls one boy.

Former Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer(MCE), who contested the Sunyani East seat on the ticket of the NDC, in the 2016 Elections, Hon. Kwasi Oppong Ababio, passed away on Saturday, January 21st 2017, at the Regional hospital,after he complained of not physically fit.

By..Nana Antwi Boasiako, Metro 90.5FM-Sunyani.