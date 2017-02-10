Traders Lament Over Uncleared Filth At Nana Bosoma Market In Sunyani

Traders at the Nana Bosoma Market and G.P.R.T.U Station B in Sunyani are not happy with how waste management company, Zoom Lion Ghana Limited and the Sunyani Municipal Assembly are dealing with them.

According to them, authorities responsible for clearing refuse at the area have failed to discharge their duties.

The Station Master for G.P.R.T.U B (Nana Bosoma Market), Mr. John Kormeh said all efforts to get the support of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to resolve the issue have proven futile.

He claimed a sum of GHc 1,200,000 has been used to hire laborers to clamp down on the filth which is getting out of hands.

Mr. John Kormeh advised Chop Bar Operators at the area to desist from dumping refuse in the gutters.

“There have been occasions whereby the choked refuse in the gutters produced some unknown insects which are torturing us here. I can count close to fifteen (15) people who have suffered from skin burn and rashes. “

He also appealed to the government to come to their aid.

