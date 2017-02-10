Gov't will not interfere with Bimbilla chieftaincy issue – Interior Minister

Interior minister, Ambrose Dery says government would not meddle in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, which has led to the death of scores of residents in the Northern Regional town.

He said government would endeavor to protect the regent of Bimbilla as well as lives and properties of all residents.

The Interior Minister made these remarks when he briefed the media about government interventions in Bimbilla Friday.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following a chieftaincy disputes between two royal families at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District Thursday.

Mr Dery said he was told the clash had taken place because of the failure of one of the royal families to adhere to a commonly reached agreement.

He explained the Regional Security Council was informed about the intention of the Bimbilla Regent to enskin a sub-chief on February 9, adding the Council decided against the plan after it met.

Unfazed by the Council's decision, the Regent went ahead with his plan courting the displeasure of the other faction which resulted in the bloody clash. The deceased were shot in the process.

Police say so far, three children - one girl and two boys all four years old, six women and one male adult were murdered and their bodies have been deposited at the Bimbilla hospital morgue.

At least 18 people were reported injured and are in critical conditions in the hospital.

The incident compelled government to review a curfew imposed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 4 pm to 6 a.m with heavy a security force made up of 130 police officers and 40 military personnel have been deployed to maintain peace.

Touching taskforce despatched to the area, Mr Dery who is the Member of Parliament for Lawra-Nandum said government would seek the safety of the regent and residents.

He advised individuals aggrieved with the chieftaincy issue to follow laid down due process. He suggested they could use the Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs or the supreme court where applicable.

The Minister said the Regent is under police and military protection, adding the prosecution of those found liable would be determined by the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

In a related development, Northerner Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Dzifa Bampoe, host of Joy FM's Top Story Friday that four more people have been arrested in addition to earlier 17 others arrested.

He said among the arrested four, some were arrested for breaching the curfew and others for various other crimes.

ASP Tetteh said it has been difficult for residents of the area to volunteer information because they are scared.

He, however, said preliminary investigations have revealed that some houses were invaded and when the men were not seen the women and children were killed.

Although the Police are yet to question members of the royal families, the Police PRO said they would not shield anyone found culpable.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim |abubakar.ibrahim@myjoyonline.com