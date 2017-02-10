Car “Stealers:” Politicians Should Learn from Prez Limann

**Akadu N. Mensema is every suffering, marginalized, and benighted Ghanaian who is ardently looking for change and renewal in President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia's Ghana. Let us speak truth to the killers of our postcolonial aspirations, optimism, and progress. Truth is bitter, but heals!

Hmm! Aging and poor Limann had one car

He never stole or demanded for a state car

The state never gave him a car

Saintly Junior Jesus never gave Limann a car

Limann had one car

His aging and poor 404 Peugeot

Aging 404

Decrepit 404

Oh! And at high noon

Sweating bystanders pushed Limann's 404

Pushed hard to jump-start it

And honorable Limann looked on

And his car died

And Limann died

The “STEALERS”

The PEN-ARMED ROBBERS

Think about car

They don't care about

Decaying hospitals

Collapsing schools

Dilapidated roads

Putrefying environment

Chinese-galamsyed watersheds, rivers, forests, and farmlands

Impoverished jobless youth

The “STEALERS”

The PEN-ARMED ROBBERS

They are the KILLERS OF THE DREAM

Of the postcolonial dream

Of our collective dream

They are vultures worse than white imperialists

They are vultures who eat their own carcasses

They steal, pilfer, poach, appropriate, swipe, burgle, rob, brand cars

They are CRAFTY PEN-ARMED ROBBERS

They steal, pilfer, poach, appropriate, swipe, burgle, rob, brand cars

Special Cars for market to buy diapers

Special Cars for saloon to buy fake hair for girlfriends

Special Cars to rent porno for underage girls

Special Cars to purchase cocaine in Tudu

Special Cars for concubines to visit their home-towns

Special Cars to take dada mma to expensive schools

Special Cars to go to the beach

Special Cars to go to KFC

Special Cars to pick up prostitutes

Special Cars to buy alcohol

The Mulatto preacher

He preached to and for all Ghanaians

His theology of equality

Ah Holier than thou chapters

Chapter One and Verse One on Cars

And he quoted “ONE GHANAIAN ONE CAR TYRE”

He closed Chapter One and Verse One

He requested for 16 cars

Today he owns a fleet of posh cars

The owner of Hotel Tetteh Kwasi

He never liked Kejetia Chrysler

He liked Americano Chrysler

He liked 10 Americano Chrysler

Different colours

Different engines

Different seats

The Seer of SADDENED Akomfem that flew to Burkina

He never liked American tractors

Ha haaa! He received a gift of American Fiord via Burkina

Yes Burkina Pito on wheels

Ah the Akomfem came along in Burkina Fiord

Burkina Fiord is not made in Burkina

In Ghana

Na life be car

Na sun be car

Na moon be car

Na rain be car

Air too dem de call am car

Na bus be car

Na van be car

Na articulator be car

Na airplane be car

Na train be car

Na boat be car

Na canoe be car

In Ghana na life be car oh

Self-appointed prophets want car

We pay tithes with our stolen money

Political party executives want car

We help the misappropriate state funds

Vice Chancellors want car

We engage in thievery tender processes

Chiefs who never work want car

We promise to vote for every political party

Oh Ghanaians na everything be car, car

Car be status symbol

Car be for state thieves

Car be for pen-armed robbers

Car be for chopping university girls

Na government policy be car

Our governments dey use their first three months

To investigate car tyres in Fante Nyankumasi

To investigate car engines in Osu Alata

To investigate car break-pads in Anloga

To investigate car bolts in politicians pants

To investigate car corpse in Mills' Osu Castle

To investigate engine oil in Flag staff House workers' mouths

Officials claim they need 4-wheeled cars

To overcome potholes they created

The MPs claim they need $50,000 cars

To find where their constituencies are located

Retirees claim cars to stay away from work

Our social standing is based on cars

Our wealth is defined by cars and cars

Ah! The latest BMW

We love the latest Mercedes

Ah! By any crooked means

Ah we call one THE RANGE

Ah! That is Range ranging for respect

And Hummer to hammer our potholes

Retirement policies on cars

But school buildings are collapsing

Police no get state cars for dem work

Border Guards no get state cars for dem work

Prisons no get state cars for dem work

Fire Service no get state cars for dem work

Hospitals no get ambulances for dem work

The thievery elites have a fleet of state-loaned/owned cars

Na wa oh, cocoa farmers no dey get wheelbarrows

Teachers no have bicycles

Nurses no dey have motor-bikes

Cars oh cars cars oh cars oh cars

Our cacophony of car progress

Deceit of democratic equity

It is all about Car-Crazy leaders

Lording it over Car-Crazy masses

*AKADU N. MENSEMA akadumensema@yahoo.com