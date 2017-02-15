Pen-armed Robbers Force Kids to Study in “KVIP-Toilet”

**Akadu N. Mensema is every suffering, marginalized, and benighted Ghanaian who is ardently looking for change and renewal in President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia's Ghana. Let us speak truth to the killers of our postcolonial aspirations, optimism, and progress. Truth is bitter, but heals!

“Pupils of Drobo-East Demonstration Primary and Junior High School in the Jaman South District in the Brong-Ahafo are forced to study in an abandoned toilet building. This, according to Henry Afful, the assembly man for the area is due to lack of classroom blocks for the pupils. In an interview with Adom News, he indicated that petitions written to the former District Chief Executive about the issue proved futile. 'The school operates on a KVIP. The population is much higher than the other neighboring schools. I have talked to the DCE several times, but no one pays mind to that. Some of the students stay outside to learn,' he said. The headmaster of Demonstration Primary and JHS, Emmanuel Kyereh who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the toilet facility was built in the 1960's for Drobo Senior High School has been turned into classrooms for the pupils to ease congestion” (Ghanaweb February 13, 2017)

The pen-armed robbers

The killers of our postcolonial dreams

Postcolonial aspirations

Postcolonial progress

The pen-armed robbers

Educated thieves

Wield pen at thievery negotiations

Steal by wielding their signatures

Steal by shaking hands after wielding pens

The killers of children's dreams

Schools under trees where rainfall is a holiday

Dilapidated collapsing school kill students

KVIP-premise schools with ignoble self-esteem

Yes, they pivoted pillaging

Yes they pivoted corruption

Yes, they pivoted theft

Yes they pivoted graft

Yes, they pivoted SAD SADA

Ah! The petal of the Better Ghana Agenda

TEACHER: Where are you pupils in “Better Ghana Agenda”

PUPILS: KVIP-holdings aka Toilet

TEACHER: Why is that

PUPILS: Ministers, MPs, DCEs, Chiefs, and Council of State care about cars

TEACHER: Did you pass gas like KVIP

PUPILS: What is passing gas

TEACHER: Hm! Letting out bad air

PUPILS: No, teacher it is the KVIP air

TEACHER: But it is only a KVIP building

PUPILS: It is still a KVIP-toilet facility

The pen-armed robbers

Educated thieves

Posing as bureaucrats

Posing as public servants

Posing as civil servants

Stealers who poise pens as weapons

Gilded pens as weapons

Vultures

Despicable Vultures

Bloody-beak vultures

Bloody beaks and claws

Stealers

Slick stealers

The love cars

They love KFC

They love university “girls”

They love designer clothes

They love to pay fat tithes in Church

Vultures

Despicable Vultures

With bloody beaks and claws

Vultures

Stealers who poise pens as weapons

Gilded pens as weapons

Vultures

Stealers

Stealers who poise pens as weapons

To kill schools

To kill roads

To kill hospitals

To kill water supply

To kill electricity

To kill local industries

To kill farming

To kill environment

They screamed and foamed

Better Ghana Agenda

Vultures feeding on Ghanaian carcasses

Vultures that value car more than rural education

Vultures whose kids are schooling in boarding overseas

Vultures whose kids attend the best schools in Ghana

Protocol vultures

Vultures who have access for protocol admissions

Protocol admissions for their children

Well-fed

Well-schooled

Yes, they have it all

Protocol admission into PRESEC

Protocol admission into Wesley Girls

Protocol admission into Mfantsipim

Protocol admission into Prempeh

Protocol admission into Aburi Girls

Protocol admission into Achimota

Protocol preening bloody vultures

The vultures

The pen-armed robbers send their wards to boarding schools overseas

Pen-armed robbers

Educated thieves

Sadly the bloody vultures

The stealers

The pen-armed robbers

Superintend

Superintend

Schools under trees

Schools in KVIP-holdings

Supervise

Supervise

Schools under trees where rainfall is a holiday

Dilapidated collapsing school kill students

KVIP-premise schools with ignoble self-esteem

*Akadu N. Mensema

