Unpaid claims force polyclinics in Accra to begin 'cash and carry'

Seven polyclinics in Accra are forcing patients to pay for the medicines and medical services that should have been covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The hospitals have resolved not to recognise NHIS cardholders as the National Health Insurance Authority fails to settle up to eleven months old claims to some of the polyclinics.

A health official who spoke to Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey on condition of anonymity says some of the health facilities are owed over GHÈ»1 million and are on the verge of collapse – justifying the move to start the ‘cash and carry’ system.

Polyclinics at Mamprobi, Adabraka, Kaneshie, Mamobi, Dansoman and Achimota are among the health facilities not accepting the NHIS cards.

The perennial problem of delayed payments of claims by the NHIA has impeded efficient and effective health delivery to patients by health facilities.

The Medical Director of the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Dr Jacob Abebrese, recently called on the NHIA to ensure regular and timely payment of claims.

