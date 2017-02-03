Group Calls On Sunyani Traditional Council To Cooperate With TheB/A Regional Minister Designate

A group calling itself The Union of the Voice of the People (TUVOP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has called on the Sunyani Traditional Council to cooperate with the Brong AHAFO Regional Minister Designate, Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh.

Vice President for The Union of the Voice of the People (TUVOP), Mr. Martin Matib said it is time for both parties to bury their differences.

He stated that it does not augur well for the Sunyani Traditional Council to come out with a statement to denounce Mr. Asomah Cheremeh.

According to him the President of Ghana, H.E Akufo Addo knows how competent Mr. Asomah Cheremeh is before nominating.

Mr. Martin Matib further stated that the cooperation of the Sunyani Traditional Council will facilitate the development of the Brong Ahafo Region.