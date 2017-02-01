Many Injured In 7-Car Crash

There was vehicular traffic on the Asafo-Atonsu Road in Kumasi yesterday after seven cars got involved in an accident which left several people injured.

The accident, which happened at the forecourt of the Logs & Lumber Limited (LLL), reportedly occurred after a 207 Benz Bus with registration number AS 7989-13 developed a brake fault.

Eyewitnesses said some people, including passengers on board three commercial vehicles, were transported to hospital immediately after the incident, as the police rushed to the scene to deal with the situation.

According to the witnesses, the driver of the 207 Bus rammed stationary cars at the traffic intersection.

“The driver of the 207 bus just rammed a Hyundai mini bus with registration number GE 9746-16, then Toyota Matrix, and lastly into another 207 which rammed Opel Astra and another Toyota saloon car. I saw the shock on the driver’s face, as more cars rammed each other,” an eyewitness disclosed.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

