Leadership Of NPP-NDC Must Act In The Interest Of The Nation

The Progressive People’s party condemns the 2016 post-election violent attacks going on in the country. Ghana has been hailed by the International Community and Civil Society Organizations for organizing a peaceful election, and ensuring a smooth transition from an incumbent President to a newly elected President.

As the beacon of hope in Africa, this has consolidated our democratic credentials - an enviable feat Ghanaians must pride ourselves in. Indeed, we must hold ourselves in high esteem and should be celebrating this remarkable achievement.

Instead, recent unfortunate post-election violent attacks on innocent Ghanaians and state properties appear to take the shine off this remarkable democratic achievement. It is reported that two NDC loyalists have died from post election violence and that such attacks worsened after the new President had been sworn-in on January 7, 2017. Why would the alleged NPP supporters attack their political opponents and vandalize state properties simply because their party has won political power? Why are they engaging in this act of violence when we have engaged law enforcers to protect and safeguard our interests?

Amazingly, the recent comments from leading members of both dominant parties - NPP and NDC – have gone to inflame passions. Instead of calling their supporters to order and working together with the security apparatus to find solution to the problem, they are rather engaging in intense politicking, and encouraging their supporters to become unruly.

While the Acting National Chairman of the NPP is reported, rather sadly, to have defended and backed the indecent act of his party supporters as “protecting state properties”, the National Chairman of the NDC in a press conference absolved the NDC counter attacks, and further advanced the argument that NDC lawbreakers should not be blamed for reprisal attacks emanating from “the beastly conduct of the Akufo-Addo invincible forces”. We find the intemperate language of these two political leaders unacceptable and unbefitting for National cohesion. Their comments are a threat to National Security and National Development.

These worrisome trends – socially unconstructive behavior – if encouraged, can only reflect the perpetrators assessment of their future economic prospects as uncertain and lead to a belief that Ghana is out of control. This attitude can pose a threat to the development of competence and character among today’s youth who may find crime as an alternate source of income that promises greater short-term financial gains than employment.

We are by this statement sounding a word of caution to the leadership of the two parties especially the NPP because it is in power, to call their supporters to order. Ghana does not belong to NDC or NPP. We should not sit aloof for the two parties to plunge the country into chaos.

As a law abiding political party, we condemn the attacks and call on the security apparatus to bring the perpetrators to book. We commiserate with the victims of the attacks, and assure Ghanaians that the Progressive People’s Party will do everything within its powers to help stop this nastiness, if we are to create a just and disciplined society with a passion for excellence.

-Signed-

Nii Allotey Brew Hammond

National Chairman