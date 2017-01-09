Mahama to play key role in conflict resolution in Africa

Immediate past President John Mahama will play a key role in resolving conflicts on the continent as he exits office, a former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has hinted.

Emmanuel Bombande has told Joy News the former President’s achievements in resolving conflicts within and outside of Ghana will land him jobs in the international community.

He told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey that the ex-president has demonstrated competence in resolving conflicts.

He said because conflicts in Ghana have reduced, it is a signal that Mahama’s administration succeeded at stabilising the country.

“His legacy is to provide in West Africa, Ghana as an example of a country that must be at peace with itself if the region would be at peace. And in so doing there is an international recognition of this and no wonder he is so much appreciated internationally,” he said.

President Mahama was part of a delegation led by Chair of ECOWAS, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, to meet with and persuade President Yahya Jammeh to hand power over to Adama Barrow, the president-elect of Gambia.

Jammeh conceded after losing the Presidential election earlier this month to Barrow, a real estate mogul who has never held a political office.

He also ordered 850 Ghanaian troops to war-torn South Sudan to help restore peace and stability to the North African country.

The deployment of the battalion to the restive country followed a request from the United Nations to Ghana to help in keeping the peace and assist with the humanitarian efforts.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN