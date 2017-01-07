Oko Vanderpuiye Fails To Jump Ship

Well, well, well. I have seen the video of the arrival of former President Rawlings at Thursday's State Of The Nation address by President "Onaapo" John Dramani Mahama, in which the former President most politely told the Mayor of Accra; Mr Oko "Tsentse" Vanderpuiye to leave him alone.

The former President, who clearly had been startled from his right hand side by the uninvited presence of the Accra Mayor, stopped to check who it was and what was happening but realising it was the "dancing hairdresser and fufu pounding Mayor", had ignored him to walk up the stage to his waiting chair.

Mr Korshivi Adjorvia Rawlings, who himself is a very smart Dzelukorpe mafia, understood the scheme of Oko Van Pee trying to use him to jump their already sinking NDC ship after a massive electoral defeat to the NPP, refused to play the pawn.

Mayor Van Pee, who as a leading member of the NDC and an elected Parliamentarian in the just ended December elections, had not seen it prudent at the time to call his erring colleagues to order when they were bastardising and sponsoring people against Mr Rawlings. He has seen now that the NDC ship on which they had all misbehaved and dragged Rawlings through the mud had now safely berthed at his port by virtue of his role as founder. In a move akin to the typical Ghanaian political prostitutes was trying to use this leverage this grand opportunity to jump from the ship MV "Babies with sharp teeth" to MV "Rawlings has his party now".

Smart attempt, Oko Van Pee, but trust Papa J, chief purveyor of the Dzelukorpe Mafia Cadres, your deeds are all known.

I have heard some say that Rawlings should be mindful that he is still a former President and not have treated him as such as he would have to deal with such officials regularly.

No one who has seen the said video would doubt that Rawlings acted properly until his protocol and space was rudely broken into by "hairdresser" Van Pee. Indeed, the typical Mr BOOM that Rawlings is known for in such cases, failed him on this occasion, as he only first served enough notice that Oko's presence was unwelcome.

Some body tell me who else did not get that message of Oko not being welcome by Rawlings from watching the scene?, yet Demolishing man, Oko Van Pee because of "nokofioo" rather took the warning as a sign of Rawlings' happiness at seeing him and stepped up the annoying act, this time virtually out pacing the former President, which is a protocol breach and wanting to physically hold Papa J's hands. At this point, the BOOM in Papa J almost gushed out, but he managed to now signal to Oko Nokofioo Tsentse, to step away. What a gentleman he, President Rawlings was on the day, considering the level of festering anger in the party at this time, of which we later saw a glimpse when the sitting President, Onaapo John Mahama arrived and all stood at ease. Unless any one can convince me that Papa J had dosed off, dreaming of what he would have done to Oko Tsentse, the beautician Mayor.

My little advice to Oko would be that you never jump ship and expect to be welcome back to your first love until you have made peace, shown remorse and apologised for your part in the defeat, and you must also wait to be forgiven. It is no smartness to give yourself such open disgrace when its wholly avoidable.

"Yaa ni oyakpa Rawlings fai ooo", Oko Van Pee.

I think Rawlings was right to ask for his peace and space, and he did it with finesse, while Oko just went out of order in his eagerness to jump ship before it sinks with the sharp teeth babies, after all, the ship MV "Rawlings" might need a street dancer to blurring music on the shoulders of his bodyguard, if Rawlings would provide one, a banku stirrer, a fufu pounder or even a beautician on board.

Korshie Quashigah.

UK.

