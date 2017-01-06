Akufo-Addo's leadership will inspire hope - GRASAG USA

The United States branch of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has commended Ghanaians for the peaceful conduct of the December 7 general elections.

PRESS RELEASE

(7 January, 2017)

GRASAG-USA CONGRATULATES GHANAIANS ON THE SMOOTH TRANSITION OF POWER

The graduate students’ association of Ghana in USA (GRASAG-USA) extends heartfelt congratulations to Ghanaians for the successful elections held on December 7th 2016 and the subsequent peaceful transfer of power to the new government.

This display of political maturity has once again deepened our democracy and ensured that Ghana remains the beacon of democracy in Africa.

In view of this, GRASAG-USA would like to commend the outgoing president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his statesmanship and dedicated service to Ghana in the past years.

The association also congratulates His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his ascension to the highest office of our motherland.

We are of a deep conviction that his resolve to help build Ghana, will inspire hope in Ghanaians both home and abroad to work hard towards the common good of the country.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation greater and stronger. GRASAG-USA is an organization that seeks to create a collaborative platform for a vibrant community of Ghanaian Graduate Students in the USA.

Thank you.

Signed Juliet Ohemeng-Ntiamoah President,

GRASAG-USA.

www.grasagusa.com

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com