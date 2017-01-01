Christians advised to have a vision

Accra, Jan.1, GNA - Pastor Emmanuel Osei-Bediako, the Head Pastor of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Seekers Temple, Ashongman Estate, has advised Christians and the public to have vision and set goals for the New Year.

He said without vision Christians would not be successful.

"I want you to sit back and reflect on exactly what you want to achieve in 2017, as without vision and set goals you will be running without a direction with no impact made.

"I urge you to pray to God and trust Him to direct you to where you want to go in 2017," Pastor Osei-Bediako said at the church's New Year Service in Accra on Sunday.

Delivering a sermon on the theme: "Leadership," he said leadership, as an act of leading, became daunting when the leader did not have a vision.

"If you cannot see your destination, which is vision, you cannot lead, 'he said.

Pastor Osei-Bediako said leaders must, therefore, be seen by their services and not their positions.

He called on Christians to discover what God had deposited in them, that is the Holy Spirit, and use it to guide their every step in the New Year.

He led the congregation to pray for new and better ways of living and desist from bad attitudes that hinders progress.

An anointing service was held as part of activities to ensure a prosperous year

GNA

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA