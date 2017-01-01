Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 1 January 2017

IMANI applauds new Auditor General's last minute swearing in

By MyJoyOnline

Policy think tank IMANI Ghana has welcomed the last minute swearing in of a new Auditor General despite condemnation from the transition team of the incoming administration.

The new Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo was appointed in consultation with the Council of State in accordance with Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution.

The transition team of the incoming administration has already repeated its position that they reserve the right to review the appointment.

President John Mahama on Friday afternoon inaugurated Daniel Domelovo as the new Auditor General, a move that counters earlier reports the appointee had rejected the post.

The short event took place at the Flagstaff House, where Mr Domelovo is said to have promised to work in the interest of the country.

Earlier reports had suggested that the President’s nominee had rejected the offer .

Editor-In-Chief of the Ghanaian Observer, Egbert Faibille Jnr, said Daniel Domelovo swerved his swearing-in ceremony scheduled last Friday, December 28, 2016, at the Flagstaff House.

Mr Daniel Domelevo has dismissed reports that he rejected the offer from the President to head Ghana's Audit Service.

But President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Kudjoe says the competence of the new AG must overshadow the concerns surrounding the last minute nature of his appointment.

"We need to look at the merits of those who have been appointed. In this specific case as I understand, the gentleman (Mr Demolovo) stands above board.

"I hear he is a very competent gentleman, although I do not know him personally," Mr Cudjoe said adding he is also informed that the new Aufitor General is a very serious person.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]



