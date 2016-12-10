Efcc Vs Oronsaye: Court Adjourns To February 7

Destiny Ugorji

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Friday adjourned to the 7th of February, 2017, the case between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission- EFCC and Nigeria’s former Head of Service, Mr. Steve Oronsaye.

The Court explained that it adjourned the case to enable the defence counsel file the no case submission it earlier mentioned before it.

Prior to the Court’s decision to adjourn, lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) expressed the readiness of his team to proceed with the filing of the “no case submission” to enable the matter continue same day, an argument the Court did not consider.

“The document is ready and we are ready to file, if the Court would grant us some time. It would not take much time to be filed, even though it is voluminous.”

Responding, prosecution Counsel, I.O. Uket expressed willingness to abide by the decision of the Court on the submission of the defence Counsel.

In her ruling, presiding Judge, Justice O.O. Goodluck objected to the request of the defence counsel and held that the case be adjourned till next year.

It would be recalled that during the last sitting, following the announcement by the prosecution Counsel, I.O. Uket that the EFCC was not bringing any further witnesses, thereby closing its case, lead defence Counsel, Kanu Agabi, after a thorough cross-examination of the last prosecution witness, Bello Hammadhama, notified the Court of the intentions of the defence team to file a no-case submission, since the issues raised by the prosecution were not relevant to the charges preferred against his client.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had in March, 2016, dragged Nigeria’s former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye before Justice O.O. Goodluck of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja on charges bothering on alleged breach of trust while in office as Chairman, Presidential Committee on the Financial Action Taskforce.